West Milwaukee Panda Express employee stands on fryer while cleaning

The Brief A TikTok video appears to show a Panda Express employee standing on the fryers while food was in them. The video was captured at the West Milwaukee location back in July. A representative from Panda Restaurant Group said the incident was addressed immediately and crew were retrained.



A viral video shows a Wisconsin Panda Express employee standing on the fryers while cleaning, something a spokesperson for the fast food restaurant chain has since said was "inconsistent" with its food safety standards.

Panda Express video

What we know:

The video showed the employee standing on the fryers while appearing to clean the exhaust hood area above the fry station. At one point, the video showed another employee reach through the cleaner’s legs to drop a bowl of food into one of the fry baskets.

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Paul Finger, who captured the footage, told Storyful that he "noticed the gentleman jump on the fryer that the lady had just put food into" when he visited the Panda Express, according to FOX Business.

Statement from Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Panda Express confirmed it happened in early July at the location on Miller Park Way south of National Avenue in West Milwaukee. In a statement, the spokesperson wrote:

"This incident occurred in early July, and we addressed it immediately upon becoming aware of it. The behavior shown is inconsistent with our food safety and workplace standards. We took corrective action, conducted retraining, and reinforced proper safety procedures with the restaurant team and throughout the region. The safety of our guests and associates remains our top priority."

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According to its website, Panda Express is the largest Asian restaurant chain in the U.S. It has more than 2,600 locations worldwide.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News checked health department records for this incident and any previous reports at the Panda Express location on Miller Park Way.

The incident from July was not listed. The most recent report, dated Feb. 18 2026, was for a routine inspection that found

but there were violations – some of which were repeat violations – related to food contact and soiled surfaces dating back to February 2024.