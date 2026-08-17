West Allis fatal crash; vehicle hit tree near McCarty Park, 1 dead
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in West Allis on Sunday evening, Aug. 16.
What we know:
According to the West Allis Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of 78th Street and Beloit Road, close to McCarty Park.
Responding officers located an unresponsive 86-year-old woman at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries.
The crash involved two vehicles, one of which lost control and struck a tree.
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The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation by local authorities.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.