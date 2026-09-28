Milwaukee County 'Week Without Driving' runs Oct. 1-8

The Brief Milwaukee leaders came together on Monday to announce "Week Without Driving," running October 1–8. Community leaders highlight events occurring throughout the week and urge community members to take action. More than a third of people in Wisconsin, and 40% in Milwaukee County, cannot drive due to age, disability, income, and other factors.



Milwaukee City and County officials held a news conference on Monday recognizing October 1–8 as the official "Week Without Driving."

Week Without Driving

The Details:

During the news conference, Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell will announce a Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors resolution to help sustain funding for public transportation.

Other community leaders will highlight events occurring throughout the week and urge community members to take action.

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Background

The backstory:

Over a third of Wisconsinites—and 40% of Milwaukee County residents—are non-drivers due to age, disability, income, or other personal circumstances.

To foster greater awareness of daily transportation barriers, Milwaukee County invites all residents to participate in, reflect upon, and share their experiences during Week Without Driving, taking place October 1–8, 2026.