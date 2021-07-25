We Run - They Fly: 6th annual event honors veterans

A special event is taking place in Milwaukee to honor our veterans. Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from the 6th annual We Run - They Fly.

About We Run – They Fly (website)

The We Run - They Fly run/walk is an event which benefits the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Southeastern Wisconsin. The 6th annual event will take place in person on Sunday July 25th 2021 and virtually throughout the summer.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, our donations to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight have totaled over $83,000! With your participation in our event you will be helping the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to continue to fly our WWII, Korean and Vietnam War Veterans on a one day, all expenses paid trip to Washington DC, to visit their memorials and experience a full day of honor and thanks. Most of our oldest heroes have never been thanked for their service to our nation many years ago, and they often say, that aside from their wedding day, their honor flight day is the best day of their lives.