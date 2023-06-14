We Got Soul MKE will celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday

Vision, Passion and Creativity - That’s what 'We Got Soul MKE' is all about
Brian Kramp is at No Studios with a preview of this weekend’s event.
This Sunday, We Got Soul MKE will celebrate Juneteenth and host some of the coolest Black-owned businesses and creatives from Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee at No Studios where this Sunday’s event will be filled with local vendors and amazing finds.
This Sunday, We Got Soul MKE will celebrate Juneteenth
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee at No Studios where this Sunday’s event will be filled with local vendors and amazing finds.
We Got Soul MKE is a market place for Black-owned small businesses and creatives in Milwaukee
Brian Kramp is with a local vendor who’s all about sunflowers and soy candles.
If you love shopping local markets for unique handmade items this is the vent for you!
Brian Kramp is getting a preview of this Sunday’s We Got Soul MKE with a local vendor who offers a line of home essentials mindfully made with natural ingredients.
Vision, Passion and Creativity - That’s what "We Got Soul MKE" is all about and this Sunday
Brian Kramp is at No Studios with a preview of this weekend’s event.
This Sunday, We Got Soul MKE will celebrate Juneteenth
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee at No Studios where this Sunday’s event will be filled with local vendors and amazing finds