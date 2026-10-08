We Energies electric customers to receive over $32M in bill credits

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The Brief Automatic bill credits totaling upwards of $32 million will be distributed to We Energies customers. Typical residential customers will receive about $13 to $14. No action is needed; credits will be applied to customers' bills automatically.



We Energies has announced that its electric customers will receive over $32 million in automatic bill credits this fall, driven by lower-than-projected fuel expenses.

Depending on their electricity usage, typical residential customers will receive a credit of roughly $13 to $14.

According to a news release, credits will be calculated using October electricity usage and will show up automatically on October or November bills, depending on the customer's billing cycle.

Bill credit breakdown

The Details:

For electricity used in October, residential customers will receive a credit of roughly 2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

As an example, a residential consumer with a monthly usage of 660 kilowatt-hours will be issued a credit of approximately $13.60.

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For Budget Billing customers, the credit will be factored into the next account review comparing actual and estimated costs.

If you're an Energy for Tomorrow customer, the credit will apply to the portion of your electricity bill that isn't covered by the program.

How fuel cost adjustment works

Dig deeper:

Electric rates include an estimate of the fuel costs needed to generate electricity.

If actual fuel costs turn out to be lower than what the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved, you get the difference credited back to your bill.

Because 2025 fuel costs came in lower than projected, this credit is being issued.