We Energies rate hike approved by Wisconsin regulators

The Brief We Energies customers will see their electric bills increase as soon as 2027 The Public Service Commission approved a rate hike that will be lower than originally proposed. Community critics and clean energy advocates argue rising utility costs outpace household wages.



We Energies customers will see their bills increase after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase on Thursday. The decision came during a meeting that settled on a rate hike that We Energies stated would be lower than originally proposed.

Rate hike

The backstory:

Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting spanned more than 10 hours with multiple breaks before the three-person body reached an agreement.

At first, a proposal required customers to pay an extra $14 to $15 per month in 2027 and another $8 to $9 per month in 2028. We Energies stated the revenue is needed for a number of reasons, ranging from new solar and wind energy projects to infrastructure upgrades and rising operation costs.

Community members reported that increased electric bills arrive at a time when household expenses are rising and wages are not keeping up with utility costs.

In a statement, We Energies stated that the exact increase amount will not be determined until the next few weeks.

"Our typical customer bills are below the national average and in line with customers across the Midwest. That will remain true in the coming years," We Energies said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin refuted that claim, stating that there is a need for "stronger protections against repeated rate increases and broader reform that puts affordable clean energy ahead of utility profits."

We Energies statement

What they're saying:

"Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we recognize our responsibility to continue providing safe and reliable energy, while keeping customer bills as low as possible.

During this months-long process we worked with customer groups and Commission staff to reduce costs to customers by tens of millions of dollars.

The Commission’s votes today supports key investments for our customers: more Wisconsin-produced energy, continued tree trimming to reduce power outages and undergrounding of power lines to strengthen the grid against severe weather. It also reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no costs to serve data centers are shifted to other customers.

We expect the Commission to issue its written order in a few weeks — which will include the final rates.

Our typical customer bills are below the national average and in line with customers across the Midwest. That will remain true in the coming years."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.