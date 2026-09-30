Wauwatosa Froedtert Hospital parking structure fire, 1 injured

article

The Brief One person was injured in a fire at the Froedtert Hospital parking garage in Wauwatosa on Wednesday. Nine vehicles were damaged by the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control and no one else was injured.



One person was injured after a vehicle fire broke out at a parking structure on the Froedtert Hospital campus in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Fire details

What To Know:

According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, at 12:14 p.m., the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire inside the parking structure.

When fire crews arrived, they encountered a well-involved vehicle fire that had spread to multiple vehicles within the parking structure. Crews quickly extinguished the fire while also searching the area for visitors and staff.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire involved nine vehicles. One person was injured and went to the nearby Froedtert Hospital Emergency Room prior to the fire department arriving.

Crews brought the fire under control and conducted additional searches of the parking structure to confirm there were no other victims. Crews also monitored the structure for any remaining hazards.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.