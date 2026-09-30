Wauwatosa Froedtert Hospital parking structure fire, 1 injured
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One person was injured after a vehicle fire broke out at a parking structure on the Froedtert Hospital campus in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Fire details
What To Know:
According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, at 12:14 p.m., the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire inside the parking structure.
When fire crews arrived, they encountered a well-involved vehicle fire that had spread to multiple vehicles within the parking structure. Crews quickly extinguished the fire while also searching the area for visitors and staff.
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The fire involved nine vehicles. One person was injured and went to the nearby Froedtert Hospital Emergency Room prior to the fire department arriving.
Crews brought the fire under control and conducted additional searches of the parking structure to confirm there were no other victims. Crews also monitored the structure for any remaining hazards.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.
The Source: The Wauwatosa Fire Department posted information on its Facebook page.