Wauwatosa family stuck in Las Vegas

The Brief Travelers faced ongoing flight delays and cancellations Sunday after a nationwide ground stop. A Wauwatosa family returning from Hawaii remained stuck in Las Vegas with their 10-month-old. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said airlines expected full schedule integrity by Sunday evening.



Two days after a nationwide ground stop, some airport passengers are still finding the traveling process to be dragging.

"It's just been chaotic," passenger CJ Schmidt said.

On Sunday, flights across the country were slowly returning to normal. But many travelers were still seeing the two words no passenger wanted to see – "delayed" or "canceled."

"We're just left in the dark," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she and her family should be back home in Wauwatosa. But as of Sunday afternoon, they were stuck in Las Vegas.

"It's now turning into a day and a half, no end in sight," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said they were in Hawaii for a family trip.

They were supposed to come back Saturday after a two-hour layover in Las Vegas. But Schmidt said the layover turned into a delay, then a cancellation.

She said they've been getting more of their information from social media and haven't really gotten any details from their airlines on what to do next.

"They were supposed to rebook us, but we have not heard anything about that either," Schmidt said.

She said she even checked her bags with her wallet and personal items inside.

"We had to go to Walmart because none of us have any clothes because we gate-checked all of our stuff," Schmidt said.

Not to mention – they're also in Sin City with their 10-month-old.

"Babies aren't allowed anywhere here; we found that out," Schmidt said. "I think the hardest part has been adjusting to the nap schedules and the time changes."

Schmidt said they've been trying to make the best out of a frustrating situation, but patience is starting to run thin.

On Saturday, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford addressed the traveling issues and gave an update on when things could start to revert back to normal.

"Based on everything that we're hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they'll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday," Bedford said.

Schmidt said she would love to be on a plane Sunday, but it's looking less likely.

"We were trying to make the most of it, but it's like we just want to be home at this point," Schmidt said.

Bedford said he believes the worst is behind us, but there is still recovery work to do.

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