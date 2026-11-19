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The Brief In-person classes were canceled Thursday at Wausau East High School after police found a potential explosive device. Police say a school staff member found an unattended backpack near the school’s football field Wednesday. After checking the contents, police identified an item believed to be a possible explosive device.



The Wausau School District canceled in-person classes at Wausau East High School for Thursday, Nov. 19, after police found a potential explosive device near the school’s football field.

Potential explosive device

The Details:

Wausau police are investigating a potential explosive device found on Wausau East High School grounds Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 18.

According to police, a school staff member found an unattended backpack around 4 p.m. near Wausau East High School’s football field, roughly 300 yards northeast of the building.

After checking the contents, police identified an item believed to be a potential explosive device.

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The Marathon County Bomb Squad responded and safely removed the device, which will undergo further examination and testing in the coming days.

As a result, the Wausau School District canceled Thursday’s in-person classes at Wausau East High School and in-person WAVE activities, so law enforcement could safely complete its work.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers and trained detection canines will conduct a thorough sweep of the school building and grounds.

Virtual WAVE instruction will still take place as scheduled.

The backpack was found in the far northeast corner of the Wausau East campus. There is currently no known threat to Horace Mann Middle School, where classes are scheduled to proceed as normal Thursday.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.

To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Students and parents may also report tips 24/7 to Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin by calling 1‑800‑MY‑SUSO‑1 or by texting "SUSO" to 738477.