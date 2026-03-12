Waupun business wins Wisconsin's Main Street Makeover Contest

article

The Brief Waupun’s Blue Heron Antiques has been named the winner of the 2026 Wisconsin Main Street Makeover Contest. Owner Melanie Williams will receive $10,000 and professional design assistance to transform her storefront. The renovation is scheduled for this spring and will conclude with a formal public unveiling.



The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced on Thursday, March 12, that Waupun’s Blue Heron Antiques has been named as the winner of the annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

A news release says, for winning, Blue Heron Antiques will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include exterior façade and storefront design improvements along with personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations. The makeover will take place in the spring.

Owner Melanie Williams purchased the building to accommodate her growing business in 2000, and has renovated much of the interior and mechanicals. But the storefront still screams ‘1960’s office space’ and does not reflect the character or quality of the merchandise inside.

Blue Heron Antiques will spend several months working with WEDC’s Main Street staff and consultants from Studio GWA, Inc., a Monroe-based architecture firm, on a renovation plan.

Blue Heron was selected as the winner based on the potential positive impact of the project on the district, growth potential at the business, and the commitment of the business and community to continued improvement.

The new and improved business storefront will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials.