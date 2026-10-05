Waukesha food pantry forced to relocate due to leaky roof

The Brief A setback for a Waukesha food pantry could soon force the organization to relocate. A roof leak led to water entering electrical panels at Friends With Food. The food pantry serves more than 400 families every week.



A new setback for a Waukesha food pantry could soon force the organization to relocate.

Roof leak creates hazard

What we know:

Rochelle Gamauf, executive director of Friends With Food, said the fire department came for a regular inspection in August and noticed the roof was leaking and water was getting into the building's electrical panels, creating a fire/safety hazard.

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What we don't know:

The fire department gave the landlord a deadline of Sept. 26 to fix the leak. FOX6 News reached out to the building's owner and so has Gamauf.

Friends With Food, Waukesha

"Not a word – no text message response, no – I sent them videos and photos," Gamauf said.

FOX6 News is still waiting to hear back from the building's owner. The fire inspector's office says they have not heard back from them either. A spokeswoman said structural issues would fall on the owner to fix unless otherwise noted within the tenant's lease.

Friends With Food

The backstory:

Gamauf started the nonprofit six years ago, and this is not the first time the organization has faced problems. In January 2023, an SUV crashed through the pantry's front window. In September 2025, the walk-in cooler failed and needed costly repairs. But Gamauf says this is their biggest challenge.

Why you should care:

Gamauf said the organization helps more than 400 families every week – some from as far away as Fond du Lac. Last year alone, Friends With Food distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of groceries to people in need.

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"Money is tight," she said. "Budgets are tight. This is the worst time for a nonprofit to be moving."

What's next:

Gamauf is scouting new locations for Friends With Food, but she is open to ideas and offers: "We need to move, and we need the community's help."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.