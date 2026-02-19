Waukesha County water rescue; 4 people fall through ice in Dousman

article

The Brief Four people fell through the ice on a small lake in Dousman on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 19. Rescue crews responded, but everyone was able to make it to shore before crews arrived. Officials note that the recent weather has impacted ice conditions, and urge everyone to be cautious and stay off the ice.



Four people fell through the ice on a small lake in Dousman on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Incident details

What we know:

At about 1:43 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District and the Village of Summit Police Department responded to a report of an ice fisher submerged in the water at Red Pine Circle.

While on the way, rescue crews were informed that two people had fallen through the ice, and neighbors were attempting to rescue them.

Upon further reports, it was determined that four people fell through the ice and needed help.

As units arrived on the scene, it was reported that those in the water had been rescued and were making their way to shore.

Three people were evaluated by paramedics.

Ice conditions

Big picture view:

Western Lakes Fire District points out that over the past week, weather conditions have changed, rendering ice unsafe and unpredictable.

It, along with numerous other agencies, have issued warnings regarding ice conditions and urge the public to exercise caution and stay off the ice.