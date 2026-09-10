Waukesha County Flock cameras; Wis. Institute for Law & Liberty files lawsuit

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The Brief The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is suing several Waukesha County municipalities and the county over their use of Flock cameras. WILL wants police and deputies to get a warrant before searching the Flock database. The lawsuit argues the use of Flock throughout the county has gone unchecked.



The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has filed a lawsuit to stop government agencies from using AI-backed Flock cameras for surveillance without a warrant or a legally recognized exception.

Lawsuit filed

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a coalition of Waukesha County taxpayers and citizens against 11 cities and villages in Waukesha County, plus the Waukesha County government.

"Flock cameras essentially place the public under constant surveillance. Our lawsuit will not result in their removal or the end of their use. But it will ensure their use is accompanied by reasonable safeguards that will balance the needs of law enforcement with the public’s right to privacy," said Rick Esenberg, WILL President and General Counsel.

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The lawsuit argues that government searches of the Flock Location Database without a warrant or valid exception violate the Fourth Amendment.

A news release states that the lawsuit aims to apply Fourth Amendment protections to searches of the Flock Location Database, similar to existing legal standards for GPS tracking, cellphone location tracking, and app data searches.