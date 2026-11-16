The Brief Waukesha County bought a $35,000 icebreaker tool from a Finnish company to tackle packed snow and ice. A January 2024 storm dropped eight to 10 inches of snow that froze before salt or brine worked. Salt supplies remain stocked after a mild winter, and drivers should stay 200 feet behind plows.



Despite mild temperatures, it is "Winter Weather Awareness Week" in Wisconsin. Waukesha County hopes a new tool will tackle some of the toughest road conditions in winter.

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The Waukesha County Department of Public Works purchased the icebreaker, or "hard pack tool," last year, though crews have not used it yet. Highway Operations Manager Hans Guderyon said it cost about $35,000 and came from a company located in Finland.

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Guderyon said the tool became a necessity after a brutal snowstorm in January 2024. He said eight to 10 inches fell and froze within 20 hours. Crews could not remove the packed snow with salt, brine or calcium chloride mixtures because of the temperature and traffic.

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The company that makes the tool, Raiko, said the spiked drum rolls with the truck. It has shock absorbers, so the spikes never dig into the pavement.

"A lot of our county roads systems had hard pack on it, that we could not burn off with salt or brine or our calcium chloride mixtures," Guderyon said.

Salt supplies are also in good shape, as the county Department of Public Works said crews were able to stockpile salt after a mild winter last year. The county reminds highway drivers to stay 200 feet behind snowplows.

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"In Waukesha County, we have approximately 52 snowplow routes, and we maintain the state highways and also the county roads," said Waukesha County Director of Public Works Allison Bussler. "We are budgeting for an average winter. We look at the last 5 years and what that costs – but then there is another reserve that we can tap into if we have a little bit more severe winter than average," Bussler said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.