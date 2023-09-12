Waukesha County Couthouse remodeling project kickoff

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, alongside other county leaders, wielded sledgehammers on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to ceremoniously smash a wall -- marking the official commencement of an extensive remodeling project at the Waukesha County Courthouse.

A news release says this renovation will take four years to complete. It includes upgrades in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and audio-visual systems. Security systems will be bolstered and a modernized public announcement system will be installed.

Officials say the entrance to the courthouse will also undergo a significant expansion and secure courtrooms will be established.

Waukesha County Courthouse

