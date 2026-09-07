Waukesha apartment fire Monday morning, 8 people displaced

article

The Brief A Waukesha apartment was damaged by fire on Monday morning. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. No one was injured, but eight people were displaced.



Several people were displaced following an apartment fire in Waukesha on Monday morning, Sept. 7.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, just before 9:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Haymarket Road.

When crews arrived, they found the 2-story, multifamily building with smoke and fire coming from the second floor. They attacked the fire while simultaneously searching the building for people.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The fire was contained to the until where it started and the attic of the building. There was damage throughout all four units.

A total of 8 people were displaced. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds people of the importance of working smoke detectors and properly disposing of smoking materials.