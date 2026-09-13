Washington County fatal crash; 21-year-old killed

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The Brief A 21-year-old was killed in a crash in the Town of Addison early Saturday morning. Deputies on scene said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and that speed is believed to be a factor. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.



A 21-year-old was killed in a crash in the Town of Addison early Saturday morning, Sept. 12.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to a crash report near Fork Road and County Highway S at around 4:20 a.m.

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Deputies on scene determined the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and that speed was a factor.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Horicon, was found dead inside the vehicle.

An initial investigation indicates the vehicle was going east on County Highway S when it left the road and onto the south shoulder. The vehicle went back into the road, onto the north shoulder, went airborne and ultimately crashed into the utility pole.

The crash is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office.

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The Washington County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hartford Police Department, the St. Lawrence Fire Department, the Washington County Highway Department and WE Energies.