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The Brief One person is dead following a camper fire in Washington County. The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The incident is under investigation by the Slinger Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.



A man died Tuesday night, Nov. 17, following a camper trailer fire in Washington County.

Fatal fire

The Details:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a report around 9:47 p.m. about a camper trailer on fire behind a home on Highland Park Drive in the Town of Polk.

The caller reported that the camper was unoccupied.

First responders located a man outside the camper and transported him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

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The incident is currently under investigation by the Slinger Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.