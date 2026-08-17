Washington County crash: I-41 SB reopens at WIS 167 near West Bend

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The Brief A crash temporarily shut down I-41 SB near WIS 167 in Washington County on Monday. All lanes have opened. This is a developing story.



All lanes on southbound I-41 were temporarily shut down at WIS 167 in Washington County on Monday morning, Aug. 17 due to a crash. Lanes have reopened.

What we know:

No additional details have been release – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

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