Washington County crash: I-41 SB reopens at WIS 167 near West Bend
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WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - All lanes on southbound I-41 were temporarily shut down at WIS 167 in Washington County on Monday morning, Aug. 17 due to a crash. Lanes have reopened.
What we know:
No additional details have been release – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
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The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.