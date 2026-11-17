The Brief Emergency responders are at the scene of a home explosion in Walworth County. It happened on Moelter Drive, roughly four miles east of Geneva Lake. A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.



A woman was taken to the hospital following a home explosion in Walworth County on Tuesday, Nov. 17, officials said. Investigators suspect a propane leak was the cause, but confirmation is still pending.

Home explosion

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Moelter Drive, roughly four miles east of Geneva Lake around 8:07 a.m. According to video from neighbors, the explosion happened at 5:31 a.m.

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She placed the initial call to Lake Geneva dispatch and was found by the fire department on the home's second floor.

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What they're saying:

A resident, Caitlin Carmody, told FOX6 News she woke up after she heard an explosion around 5:30 a.m. and emergency personnel started to respond around 8:30 a.m. Carmody lives roughly a mile away from the scene.

Alliant Energy disconnected power to the home, and the property's propane tank was shut off.

Authorities confirmed that no shelter-in-place order was issued for neighbors, and neighborhood-wide utility services were not disrupted. No other residents were affected.

What's next:

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is leading this investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.