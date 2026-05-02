Walleye and musky fishing season now open on Wisconsin lakes

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The Brief A federal court has blocked the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians' attempt to ban non-tribal walleye and musky fishing on 19 reservation lakes. The ruling prevents the Tribe from enforcing recent resolutions that sought to prohibit non-tribal anglers and ban the use of forward-facing sonar and specific trolling methods. The DNR confirmed the fishing season will continue as normal, while urging everyone to follow state regulations and remain respectful of tribal harvesters.



Walleye and musky fishing season will proceed as normal on Wisconsin’s lakes, despite resolutions by a local Tribe to restrict fishing on certain lakes.

On Friday, May 1, the federal Western District of Wisconsin issued a temporary restraining order that stopped the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians from restricting fishing of walleye and musky on certain lakes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), over the past month, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians have passed resolutions and made public statements that attempted to prohibit non-tribal members from fishing walleye and musky on nineteen lakes within the external boundaries of the Band’s reservation and from using forward trolling and forward-facing sonar on all lakes within the external boundaries of the Band’s reservation.

The State of Wisconsin filed a federal complaint in the Western District of Wisconsin to prevent the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians from enforcing these resolutions against licensed anglers.

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Where to fish

What we know:

The federal court issued a restraining order against the tribe, which means that non-tribal anglers may fish as normal in the following lakes:

Big Crawling Stone Lake

Big Crooked Lake

Bolton Lake

Fat Lake

Fence Lake

Flambeau Lake

Ike Walton Lake

Little Crawling Stone Lake

Little Sand Lake

Long Lake

Pokegama Lake

Poupart Lake

Signal Lake

Stearns Lake

Sugarbush Chain (Upper, Middle and Lower)

White Sand Lake

Whitefish Lake

The DNR says it remains committed to collaborating with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians on important conservation work to protect the walleye and musky fisheries.

Anglers are also reminded to follow all fishing regulations and bag limits for lakes across Wisconsin, and everyone is encouraged to be respectful of all tribal harvesters, anglers, and recreators.

Head to the DNR's website to check out the full fishing season schedule.