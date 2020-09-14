VP Mike Pence campaigns in Janesville, touts job growth and trade

Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at a Make America Great Again! rally around 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Janesville.

The vice president is expected to deliver remarks regarding job growth, trade and Joe Biden's campaign agenda.

The event is open for general admission at 9 a.m. Monday and tickets available online on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives for campaign event in Janesville, Wis.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 7 in La Crosse where he spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative.

After speaking in Janesville, Pence will travel for similar stops in Bozeman, Montana and Zanesville, Ohio.

Democratic reaction

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Pence’s visit:



"President Trump admitted he intentionally downplayed the virus and misled the American people, and Wisconsin continues to pay the price -- in lost jobs, lost businesses, and lost lives. Even before the pandemic, Wisconsin manufacturers were struggling and farmers were weathering an erratic trade war. Today, many are barely hanging on.



"It didn’t have to be this bad. Joe Biden has a plan to address the pandemic and build our economy back better. Instead of handing out massive tax breaks to giant corporations and the wealthy, he’ll invest in workers, support small businesses, and make the promise of ‘Made in America’ real by cracking down on offshoring and bringing back jobs to Wisconsin. And when Joe Biden is in the White House, Americans can rest assured that he’ll always tell the truth -- and that he’ll fight for Wisconsin families as hard as he fights for his own."



