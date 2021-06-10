Visit The Corners Of Brookfield, get great gift for Father's Day

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and if you’re looking to add a little flair to your dad’s wardrobe, Christina has just the perfect accessory. She’s at the Corners Of Brookfield with some great gift ideas for dad.

About The Corners of Brookfield (website)

Steeped in tradition, The Corners of Brookfield was built with the idea of a small town in a big city. Our city street center has been built upon a covered parking structure, offering the perfect parking protection from the harsh Wisconsin elements, and a safe & convenient way to park close to your favorite shops & restaurants.

Each street has its own story and character that pulls from the ownerships’ roots in England. "High Street" has become the main retail precinct at The Corners just as it did in Britains’ earliest towns, and our shops along High Street at The Center echo that traditional hustling retail sector. Union, Market & Lord Street all have offerings that a small town would treasure, including Sendik’s Food Market & Home Store, along with midwest department store, Von Maur and more.

The Corners is an eclectic mix of local and luxury, where all are welcome. With a healthy mix of local and national retailers, guests will feel like a local, and can experience dining, shopping and living in a unique, walkable space.

Advertisement

The Corners of Brookfield opened its "doors" in 2017, and continues to develop and expand as it grows and welcomes new and exciting tenants every year.