Violent punch captured on camera at Colorado Rockies game

Video captured at Wednesday night’s baseball game at Coors Field showed one fan land a hard punch on the face of another man.

The punch knocked the man’s sunglasses off his face and caused his body to immediately fall limp. Bystanders supported him as others went after the puncher.

Officers quickly got ahold of the accused puncher while bystanders asked them to call paramedics for the victim.

Nathan Brooks, who recorded the incident, said it’s unclear what lead to the punch, but he believed it was the result of a miscommunication.

"The fight/argument had started and ended within seconds," Brooks said. "After the video ended, medical staff came and got the guy who was knocked out and the police took the other guy away in handcuffs."

Despite the handcuffs, nobody was arrested in the ordeal. Denver police told Storyful the victim did not want to press charges.

This story was reported from Atlanta.