Village of Grafton dryer fire; cause under investigation

Firefighters from the Ozaukee Central Fire Department responded to a reported dryer fire on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Dryer fire

What we know:

The dryer fire was reported in a residence on Oak Street in the village.

A post on the Ozaukee Central Fire Department Facebook page says the incident was upgraded to a Full Still response with moderate smoke showing upon arrival.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dryer fire in Village of Grafton (Credit: Ozaukee Central Fire Department)

The Ozaukee Central Fire Department was assisted by the Village of Grafton Police Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, and Port Washington Fire/Rescue.