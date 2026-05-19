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The Brief The largest Midwestern replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall north of St. Louis will be permanently dedicated in Watertown this Memorial Day. The May 25 event at Aero Park features an F-35 flyover, static Blackhawk displays, and keynote speaker Daniel J. Seehafer. The permanent memorial will be open 24/7 with overnight illumination for continuous viewing and reflection.



The City of Watertown will mark a historic milestone this Memorial Day with the official dedication of the permanent installation of a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on Monday, May 25, at Aero Park.

Permanent installation

What we know:

A news release says this nationally recognized traveling replica is modeled after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Officials say its permanent installation in Watertown transforms the exhibit into a lasting memorial space. The memorial stands as the largest Midwestern replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall north of St. Louis and represents one of the most significant veteran tributes in the region.

Dedication ceremony

Timeline:

Monday's dedication ceremony will open with a 3 p.m. flyover by an F-35, flown by pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Krueger, Air Force 378 Fighter Squadron Commander. Attendees will also see a static display of Blackhawk helicopters.

The National Anthem will be performed by Natalie Popp, Miss Wisconsin Teen 2025.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica permanently installed in Watertown

Keynote remarks will be delivered by Daniel J. Seehafer, the 2023–2024 Past National Commander of The American Legion. A Wisconsin native and ordained minister, Seehafer served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve before decades of leadership within The American Legion at every level, including national chaplain and department commander. He continues to advocate for veterans and their families through the Legion’s "Be the One" initiative focused on preventing veteran suicide.

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To accommodate anticipated attendance, a continuous shuttle service will operate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shuttle parking can be found at Glory Global, Griffin Armament, Innerpak, Watertown Municipal Airport, and the National Guard Armory. Handicap parking will be available both at Aero Park and at the National Guard Armory.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Water will be provided onsite, and the event will proceed rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to allow additional time for arrival and shuttle transportation due to expected attendance levels.

Dig deeper:

The memorial will be open for viewing year-round, 24 hours a day, with overnight illumination ensuring it remains accessible at all times for reflection and remembrance.