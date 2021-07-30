Video: Virginia milk plant explosion prompts hazmat, emergency response

Emergency and hazmat crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a Virginia milk plant early Friday morning.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation officials, the explosion at the Valley Milk plant in the 400 block of East King Street in Strasburg was reported around 3:30 a.m.

They say there were no injuries in the explosion, but crews are on scene to check on possible problems with the building and also chemical hazards.

They say the building was compromised, but they have not determined to what degree.

The area is off-limits at this time, VDOT says.