Video: Officer helps skunk in need, then gets out of the way

A Massachusetts police officer did not stick around after saving a skunk that had its head stuck in a plastic container in the town of Tewksbury, footage released by police shows.

Officer Eric Hanley was out on patrol when he came across the animal in distress, police said.

Footage shared by the Tewksbury Police Department on Sept. 27 shows Hanley calmly approach the skunk in a parking lot. After several unsuccessful attempts to lift the container, Hanley was able to free the animal, before getting out of its way fast.

The skunk escaped “without injury.. or any unpleasant odors,” police said.

Video Credit: Tewksbury Police Department via Storyful