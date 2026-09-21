VIDEO: Car crashes into Lake Como following police chase
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Police have released dashcam video of a chase that started in Lake Geneva and ended when the vehicle went into Lake Como back in August.
August police chase
The backstory:
According to the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, just after 11 p.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle near Broad and Wrigley after seeing a passenger hanging out of the vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.
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The vehicle did not stop and went the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver accelerated at high speed and ran numerous traffic signals while fleeing officers.
The vehicle continued into the Town of Geneva, where the chase ended when the vehicle went into Lake Como via the boat launch on Schofield Drive. The vehicle traveled about 100 feet into the lake.
The suspect vehicle in the lake with taillights visible
All four people were able to get out of the vehicle and swim toward a nearby pier, where officers helped them out of the water. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and evaluated all four people. Two of them were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, while two others declined further medical treatment and voluntarily signed off with EMS.
Diver identified
The driver was identified as Cash Rauscher, 18, of Delavan, who was charged with the following offenses:
- 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (3 counts)
- Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
His cash bond was set at $10,000.
Arraignment
What's next:
Cash Rauscher's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 28.
The Source: The Lake Geneva Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page. FOX6 obtained bodycam and dashcam video from the Lake Geneva Police Department.