Versiti Blood Center launches Sickle Cell Saturday blood drives

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and Verisiti Blood Center is kicking off a series of blood drives in Milwaukee.

During a time blood donations are already low, this blood drive is more important than ever.

"I alone need eight people to donate blood every four weeks," Elodie Ontala said.

She is living with Sickle Cell Disease. Blood is what keeps her out of pain.

"We really need people to donate blood for us to be healthy and get the treatments we need to not have pain in our body every day," Ontala said.

Versiti Blood Centers "Sickle Cell Saturday" blood drive

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is kicking off a series of blood drives to raise awareness for the disease.

Milwaukee Alderman Ashanti Hamilton — alongside his family — is one of many showing up to donate blood.

"It’s a whole community that’s necessary in order to help improve the lives of people who are suffering from this disease," Hamilton said.

The alderman's sister died from the disease when she was seven. Hamilton was unable to donate after learning he has the sickle cell trait.

"It goes to show you how widespread this can be in the African-American community," Hamilton said.

Milwaukee Alderman Ashanti Hamilton

The alderman says this is what awareness is all about and how important it is to know your medical status when it comes to diseases.

As part of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, there will be a blood drive every Saturday for the remainder of the month. They’re called Sickle Cell Saturday blood drives.

For more information, check out the Versiti website.