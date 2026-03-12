Verona, WI teen's lawncare business could land him $5,000

The Brief A Verona teen can't drive a car, but his ability to drive a lawnmower may land him a $5,000 prize. Caden Vroman has been named a finalist for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition. Vroman will pitch his business in front of a panel of judges.



A 15-year-old from Verona may be too young to drive a vehicle, but his ability to maneuver landscaping equipment may land him a $5,000 scholarship. His business is one of four finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition.

Teen tackles lawn mowing

What we know:

Can you remember the first time you mowed a lawn? It probably looked like Caden Vroman from Verona with a parent in tow.

"So I started on a push mower, and then I went to a rider lawn mower," explained Vroman.

Caden Vroman

As Vroman has grown, so has his equipment. Before he even made it to middle school, he realized cutting grass could earn him some green.

"Then I turned 11, and I'm like, OK, let's start this business," Vroman recalled.

Neighborhood Lawn Care started with a single client that Vroman's parents helped him land at the bus stop. He's taken over from there.

"Oh yeah, this was the year. I went from one to around 11 clients. And I was like, whoa," said Vroman with a smile.

The backstory:

In an area with massive lawns, it hasn't slowed the high school freshman. Acre by acre, Vroman has shared pictures that show off his quality work, earning him thousands of dollars.

"It was more around, like, $6,000 after expenses and everything," said Vroman.

The teen has learned not only how to mow, but also how to repair his equipment all while facing two big challenges. First is the one all 15-year-olds have to deal with.

"My biggest challenge is definitely a car. Since I'm a freshman in high school, I can't drive yet," explained Vroman.

And then there's the person reminding him, he's a teen.

Parent support is strong

What they're saying:

Vroman's biggest supporters, his parents, may also be the ones who at times are cutting into his profits.

"It's me as his mom, that has to cut him off, say it's time to eat, or he can't take on more clients," said Kristin Vroman, Caden's mom.

"It's been pretty awesome to see as parents," said Jason Vroman, Caden's dad.

It's pretty impressive for a kid who deals with the pressures of school, plays on the football team, and competes on an area ski team.

Help From AI:

How does Vroman make time for it all? He's getting help from artificial intelligence.

"Most of my business is run off the AI, because AI is taking over the business world," explained Vroman.

That has allowed Vroman to spend less time marketing and writing emails, and more time mowing and mowing and making big goals.

When it comes to cutting the man who taught him to mow a break, Vroman says there's no break for dear old dad.

"Does he charge you to cut your lawn?" asked FOX6 anchor Ben Handelman.

"Yes," laughed dad Jason.

Not a chance. After all, what kind of business owner would that be?

Vroman's ambition is powering him to his best get yet, as a Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition finalist.

