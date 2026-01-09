Vehicle crashes into Stone Creek Coffee shop in Delafield, no injuries
DELAFIELD, Wis. - A vehicle crashed into a coffee shop in Delafield on Friday morning, Jan. 9, 2026.
According to the Delafield Police Department, at about 8:40 a.m., police officers and rescue personnel from Lake Country Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Stone Creek Coffee shop on Hillside Drive off of State Highway 83.
The driver, a woman in her 50s, was the only person in the vehicle. At the time of the crash, two employees and three customers were inside the business.
No injuries were reported, and the driver was evaluated on scene as a precaution.
The scene was secured while crews assessed the building and made sure there were no other safety concerns.
The crash remains under investigation.
