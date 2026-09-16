Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee building near 60th and Capitol
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MILWAUKEE - A vehicle crashed into a building near 60th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
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60th and Capitol, Milwaukee
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: Information in this post was gathered by FOX6 News crews at the scene.