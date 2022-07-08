Uvalde mayor claims ALERRT report does not give a "complete and accurate" account of mass shooting

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is now disputing a recent report about the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, saying it "does not give a complete and accurate account of what happened."

In a statement released Friday, McLaughlin disputes the ALERRT Center's report on the shooting, which says there were missed opportunities to stop the gunman who killed 21 people and injuring 17 others, including an officer who reportedly called his supervisor for permission to shoot the gunman, but didn't get a response.

"No Uvalde police department officer saw the shooter on May 24 prior to him entering the school. No Uvalde police officers had any opportunity to take a shot at the gunman," said McLaughlin. "A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside, but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well. Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter."

McLaughlin also says that DPS troopers were onsite and at the door of the school around 3 minutes after the shooter entered the building and that were dozens of troopers on site by the time the classroom was breached, contrary to the ALERRT report and the Texas DPS timeline.

McLaughlin also objected again to the "premature release of piecemeal information" related to the investigation before all investigations and reviews are complete, calling it a "disservice to families who lost children or parents" in the shooting.

"I firmly believe it is imperative the families are provided with complete, unbiased, and comprehensive information about this incident," McLaughlin said. "I will continue to advocate for comprehensive information to be provided to the families and citizens of Uvalde and to make every effort that something like this does not happen again."

McLaughlin says that the Uvalde County DA and Texas DPS have requested the city not release any city records related to the investigation as the DA's investigation is still ongoing and the material is still being reviewed. When the investigations and reviews are complete, the city will then evaluate the release of those records.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

