UTV accident on Sugar Island in Summit, 2 children injured

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The Brief Emergency crews responded to a UTV rollover accident on Sugar Island that injured two children on Monday afternoon. Bystanders and an off-duty paramedic provided immediate first aid before both children were transported to area hospitals. One of the children was flown to Children's Wisconsin via Flight for Life.



Two children were injured, one severely, in a UTV accident on Sugar Island in the Village of Summit on Monday afternoon, July 13.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, at about 3 p.m., the Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Summit Police Department were dispatched to a report of a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) that had flipped over, with a young child severely injured.

Bystanders had already applied a tourniquet to a severe arm injury, and the child was conscious.

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While units were en route, responders were advised that an off-duty paramedic on scene was providing care and recommended Flight for Life due to the severity of the injury. Flight for Life was requested and diverted to land at the Aurora Hospital helipad, from which the patient was flown to Children’s Wisconsin.

Med 52 arrived on scene and began caring for the injured child. A second child was also injured in the accident, requiring another med unit to the scene. Both children were transported to area hospitals.

This incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Summit Police Department commend the quick action of the bystanders who applied first aid at the scene, as well as the off-duty paramedic whose presence and recommendation helped ensure timely and appropriate care for the injured child.