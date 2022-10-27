WATCH: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Disney World, delighting parkgoers

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort were treated to an extra dose of magic on Thursday when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover at Magic Kingdom!

Parkgoers standing near Cinderella Castle shared videos and photos of the Thunderbirds, who passed over the park twice during the show.

"So cool...I love the Thunderbirds," one person wrote.

Another person said, "Such an awesome sight."

Mary Allen

The Thunderbirds last flew over Walt Disney World's EPCOT in 2020 as a kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

You can also see the Thunderbirds at the Orlando Air and Space Show at the airport in Sanford this weekend on Oct. 29 and 30.