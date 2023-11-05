Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 lbs. of dinosaur-shaped nuggets

article

Nearly 30,000 lbs. of chicken is being recalled by Tyson due to possible contamination of foreign matter.

The chicken is being recalled after a consumer complained about small metal pieces in the chicken. A minor mouth injury was reported.

The chicken being recalled is:

The 29-oz. plastic bag packages that contain Tyson fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties

Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024

Lot codes: 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210

Establishment number: P-7211, located on the back of the package

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says to throw away any packages or return them.

This story was reported from Detroit.