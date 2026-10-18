Two Milwaukee homes damaged in fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Two houses in Milwaukee were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning, Oct. 18.
What we know:
Crews responded to the fire near 3rd and Nash shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
3rd and Nash
Upon arrival, crews saw the fire coming from the first floor of a two-story house. The fire extended to the second floor and into a house next door.
No occupants were found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.
Red Cross is assisting one woman and a dog.
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The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating the fire to determine a cause.
The Milwaukee Fire Department was assisted by the North Shore Fire Department, the Milwaukee Police Department, WE Energies and the Red Cross.
The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.