Two families displaced in Racine duplex fire

The Brief Two families were displaced in a duplex fire in Racine on Saturday, Nov. 14. Total damages were estimated at $47,000 between the home and its contents. No injuries were reported.



Two families were displaced in a duplex fire in Racine on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Fire details

What we know:

The Racine Fire Department responded to a report of a fire coming out of a bedroom near Clairmont and Biscayne at around 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

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Upon arrival, smoke was found coming out of the second-floor window on the east side of the two-family home.

All residents evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy fire damage in the bedroom, as well as smoke and water damage to the second floor. The second unit was not damaged by the fire.

The property damage is estimated at $35,000, with an additional $12,000 in contents lost.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear to be suspicious.

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The Racine Fire Department was assisted by the Racine Police Department, WE Energies and the Red Cross.

RFD tips

What they're saying:

The Racine Fire Department reminds residents to install working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on each level of the home. Ideally, alarms should be installed in every room of the house.