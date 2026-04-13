Twin Lakes rollover crash; 7 injured, Flight for Life called to scene
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A single-vehicle rollover crash in Twin Lakes on Sunday, April 12 left seven people injured.
Rollover crash
What we know:
According to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the area of CTH O and CTH P around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.
When crews arrived at the scene, they located seven patients involved in the accident. Initial reports indicated that two patients may have been ejected from the vehicle and one patient was found partially hanging from a window of the overturned vehicle.
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Due to the severity of the accident, Flight for Life was requested.
The patients were transported to area hospitals – including Northwestern McHenry Hospital, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.