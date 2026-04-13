Twin Lakes rollover crash; 7 injured, Flight for Life called to scene

article

The Brief Seven people were injured in a rollover crash in Twin Lakes on Sunday. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. near CTH O and CTH P. Due to the severity of the accident, Flight for Life was requested.



A single-vehicle rollover crash in Twin Lakes on Sunday, April 12 left seven people injured.

Rollover crash

What we know:

According to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the area of CTH O and CTH P around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located seven patients involved in the accident. Initial reports indicated that two patients may have been ejected from the vehicle and one patient was found partially hanging from a window of the overturned vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Due to the severity of the accident, Flight for Life was requested.

The patients were transported to area hospitals – including Northwestern McHenry Hospital, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.