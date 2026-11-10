Twin Lakes collectibles store worker charged with felony theft

The Brief A Twin Lakes collectibles store employee allegedly stole nearly $15,000 in goods. Allan Aguilar faces a felony theft charge after police arrested him at his home. Aguilar also allegedly stole over $50,000 from a Silver Lake store in 2024.



Just when a collectibles store in Twin Lakes thought it was over, one of their own stole from them.

August robbery

The backstory:

In August, Goldenrod City Collectibles was robbed for more than $300,000. After the August robbery, the store installed new cameras, shutters over the windows and doors and a new alarm system. But little did they know, the thing they wanted to protect from the most would be on the inside.

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Employee theft allegations

What To Know:

"He basically lived a giant lie," Eric Khabbaz, the owner of Goldenrod City Collectibles said.

Two weeks ago, Khabbaz figured out one of his employees was stealing from him.

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Allan Aguilar was allegedly taking Pokémon cards and giving them away to cover debts and straight-up not paying for other merchandise, totaling nearly $15,000.

Allan Aguilar

"Not in a million years would we have expected it to be Allan, of all people," Khabbaz said.

Khabbaz fired him, but not long after, he talked with the owner of BS Collectibles, a store in Silver Lake less than five miles away. That owner revealed this wasn’t new for Aguilar.

According to a criminal complaint, Aguilar stole over $50,000 from BS Collectibles over the course of a month back in 2024 by taking money supposed to be used to buy merchandise and keeping it for himself.

"Allan would always bring up like, how stealing is bad and, you know, you never steal from your friends," Khabbaz said.

But the owner of BS Collectibles didn’t press charges. Instead, he agreed to set up a contract with Aguilar where he would pay $200 back to the store weekly until the total was covered.

But then last month, Aguilar stopped paying and responding to messages.

Allan Aguilar arrested

What To Know:

On Saturday, Twin Lakes police arrested Aguilar at his home and charged him with felony theft. Khabbaz also plans to file charges, still thinking about the betrayal.

"If it happens again, then I'm going to probably close this (store) and just do it on the side because there's just too much to stress about having employees and best friends steal from you," Khabbaz said.

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The owner of BS Collectibles declined an interview, but Aguilar didn’t when FOX6 News talked to him back in August about the break-in.

During the interview, Aguilar talked about Khabbaz —

"(Khabbaz) is literally one of the greatest guys you could ever meet and talk to, like genuinely a good person. And I think that’s what hurts the most is – I don’t think anyone deserves to be robbed, but having such a close relationship with (Khabbaz) and having this happen to him is really kind of what hurts," Aguilar said.

Twin Lakes police didn’t get back to FOX6 News today to talk about the case.

What's next:

Aguilar is expected in court on Nov. 24.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.