Motorcycle vs. Trike accident in Dodge County, 2 injured

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The Brief Two people were injured in a crash in Dodge County on Monday involving a motorcycle and three-wheeled motorcycle. The crash happened in the Town of Westford, north-west of Beaver Dam. One of the injured men was flown via helicopter to UW Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.



Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and three-wheeled motorcycle in Dodge County on Monday, Sept. 7. One of the riders had to be flown to UW Hospital via helicopter.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on County Highway FW in the Town of Westford.

The initial investigation showed that a 2024 Harley-Davidson Trike and a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were heading north on County Highway FW, traveling together. The Trike tried to turn right into a parking lot, and the other motorcycle was following and rear-ended the Trike, causing the rider to be ejected off the motorcycle.

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The motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old Mayville man, suffered serious injuries and was flown via helicopter to UW Hospital.

The rider of the 2024 Harley-Davidson tricycle was identified as a 76-year-old man from Mayville. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital by Randolph EMS.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet. Authorities say the lack of helmet use was a factor in the seriousness of the 56-year-old man’s injuries.