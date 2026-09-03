Milwaukee garbage transfer station fire; no injuries reported

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The Brief A fire broke out on Wednesday, Sept, 2, at a garbage transfer station on Milwaukee's north side. The transfer station was closed at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.



A fire was reported at a garbage transfer station on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

What we know:

Firefighters responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the transfer station on Industrial Road, near 76th Street and Good Hope Road.

The transfer station was closed at the time of the incident – and staff was not on site. There were no reported injuries.

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The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

The transfer station serves as a drop-off site where garbage trucks unload collected materials before they are hauled to a Waste Management facility.

Assessments of the facility will be conducted on Thursday.