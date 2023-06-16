Summer travel; update on construction projects
Summer travel season is well underway but that doesn't mean road construction comes to an end. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the latest construction changes.
Zoo Interchange Project - Scheduled completion late 2023
- Work continues on the new I-41 South lanes between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road. Three lanes will remain available in each direction, aside from periodic overnight closures.
- Bridge Girders were placed last week for the new I-41 South bridge and exit over North Avenue, some of the last bridges of the project. (use image 2023.06.07.HA (6).jpg)
- The Burleigh Street entrance ramp remains closed through Fall 2024
I-43 Brown Street to Capitol Drive - Scheduled completion late 2024
- I-43 Northbound was reduced to two lanes between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive, shifting the exit-only lane to Keefe Avenue.
- I-43 Southbound was reduced to two lanes between Capitol Drive and North Avenue while crews work to reconstruct the median. Long-term ramp closures are in place throughout the project
I-43 URT, Capitol Drive to just north of Hampton Avenue- Scheduled completion late 2023
- Northbound and southbound traffic on I-43 between Capitol Drive and just north of Hampton Avenue is currently shifted west to the southbound lanes while crews work to reconstruct the northbound lanes.
- Long-term ramp closures are in place throughout the project.
I-43 North-South, Bender Road to WIS 60 - Scheduled completion mid-2025
- Northbound and southbound traffic on I-43 is shifted into different configurations throughout the project. As work progresses along the corridor, motorists can anticipate that traffic will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak travel times.
- Motorists should expect configuration changes as the projects progress into their next phases throughout the summer. Long-term ramp closures are in place throughout the project.