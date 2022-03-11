Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw salad recalled over concerns of plastic in dressing

article

A salad sold at Trader Joe’s and shipped to grocery stores in the western U.S. is being recalled because the salad dressing may contain hard plastic, officials said.

Trader Joe’s announced the recall Thursday online for certain packages of its "Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing." The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service also issued a public health alert to "ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed."

The 12-ounce salads were produced on March 3, 2022, March 4, 2022, March 5, 2022, and March 6, 2022. The impacted products were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, officials said.

They have use-by dates ranging from "03/09/22" to "03/12/22" printed on the label [view label here].

The impacted salads also bear the establishment number "P-6247" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Trader Joe's said no injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected products were removed from store shelves.

"If you purchased any Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing, please do not eat it," Trader Joe’s said in a statement. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday betwen 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT.

Trader Joe’s is based in Monrovia, California, with more than 500 stores nationwide.

