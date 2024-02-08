USDA issues public health alert for Trader Joe's frozen food that may contain rocks

article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert Wednesday for a frozen pilaf sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores after multiple complaints about rocks in the food.

The product, a frozen ready-to-eat chicken, lentil and caramelized onion pilaf, was produced from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 19, 2024.

The alert specifically affects the 14-ounce plastic package of "Trader Joe's Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf" with saffron basmati rice, dark chicken meat, dates and golden raisins. The product's establishment number is P-45322.

File: People stand in line outside Trader Joe's in Kips Bay on September 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer sold in stores, but the health alert is to warn people who may have the product in their freezer to either toss it or return it.

The issue was discovered after the grocery store notified the FSIS of "multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf," the USDA said. One consumer did report a dental injury from the product.

The FSIS said there haven't been any additional reports of injury or illness from consuming the food.

The FSIS said only one dental injury was reported when multiple consumers complained about the alleged rocks in the frozen meal. (USDA FSIS / Fox News)

Trader Joe's did post a store-issued recall on its website for the product "due to the potential presence of foreign material."

"If you purchased Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the announcement read.

