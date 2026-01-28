Town of Waupun explosion, shed fire; farm equipment lost

article

An explosion and fire gutted a large shed in the Town of Waupun on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

A news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a loud explosion at a property on Center Road in the Town of Waupun, Fond du Lac County. Callers reported the explosion may have originated from a wood burner located on the property.

Emergency crews first on the scene found a 12-by-30-foot shed fully engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the fire and the threat it posed to an attached barn, additional emergency resources were requested.

The shed housing the wood burner was deemed a total loss, along with the farm equipment stored inside. The attached barn also sustained exterior damage.

Although the residence did not sustain direct fire damage, it was impacted due to the wood burner being the sole source of heat for the home.

Preliminary cause

A preliminary investigation indicates the explosion was likely caused by a malfunction of the wood burner, which led to the shed fire. The incident is not considered suspicious. However, it remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported by civilians or emergency personnel.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance, and the family was displaced as a result of the incident.