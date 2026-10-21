Milwaukee's top cat and dog names of 2026

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The Brief Rover has compiled the most popular cat and dog names for 2026 throughout several nations for the 14th year in a row. The all-things-pet website also released the most popular dog and cat names in Milwaukee for this year. Cultural icons in Milwaukee also inspired some trending pet names in the city this year. Some of those include: Custard, Babka, and Brewer.



The pet care website, Rover, has been compiling data about trending and most popular pet names for 14 years.



For 2026, Rover has analyzed this year's trends and also has looked at how they have evolved over the years.

Top Milwaukee cat and dog names

Local perspective:

These names were the most popular in Milwaukee this year, according to Rover's analysis.

Top 5 dog names in Milwaukee for 2026

Luna Bella Charlie Daisy Coco

Top 5 cat names in Milwaukee for 2026

Luna Lucy Leo Milo Mochi

Trending Milwaukee dog and cat names for 2026

Popularity jumps:

Rover also analyzed what names were trending in Milwaukee this year for pets.

Top 3 trending dog names in Milwaukee for 2026

Buster (up 1,016%) Maverick (up 566%) Jasper (up 416%)

Top 3 trending cat names in Milwaukee for 2026

Bear (up 612%) Polly (612%) Honey (up 512%)

Other pet name trends in Milwaukee for 2026

Milwaukee sports inspired pet parents this year. Some trending sports names include: Brewer, Bucks, and Prince.

Cat parents were inspired by Milwaukee culture this year. Some of those names include: Juneau, Harley, Bucky, Custard, and Babka.

Global trends in pet names 2026

Big picture view:

Different names trended in different countries that Rover analyzed. Here are some results of the countries Rover analyzed.

United States

Most popular male dog name: Charlie

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Rumi (up 71%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Chicken Nugget (up 82%)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Top 10 Trending cat names in the U.S. for 2026 by Rover (Courtesy of Rover)

Canada

Most popular male dog name: Charlie

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Ernie (up 89%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Minou (up 72%)

United Kingdom

Most popular male dog name: Milo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Sunnie (up 1287%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Dustin (up 981%)

Italy

Most popular male dog name: Leo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Milli (up 1,011%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Tigra (up 941%)

Germany

Most popular male dog name: Milo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Dakota (up 844%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Alfi (up 938%)

France

Most popular male dog name: Rio

Most popular female dog name: Nala

No. 1 trending dog name: Baiko (up 1,802%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Nala

No. 1 trending cat name: Henry (up 1,468%)

Spain

Most popular male dog name: Max

Most popular female dog name: Coco

No. 1 trending dog name: Bambam (up 928%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Patata (up 1,207%)

National pet name trends 2026

Dig deeper:

Rover also dove into trends for pet names throughout the country in all sorts of different categories. The pet care site also rounded up the top 100 cat and dog names in the U.S.

Here is the list of the top 100 cat names in the United States for 2026:

List of the top 100 cat names in the U.S. for 2026 by Rover

And the top 100 dog names in the U.S. for 2026:

The top 100 dog names in the U.S. for 2026, compiled by Rover

Rover also compiled lists featuring the most popular timeless dog and cat names, the most popular unique names, the most popular names from pop culture, movies, books, based on pet appearance, inspired by celebrities, food, and more.

You can explore that full list and even search for your own pet's name in the database on Rover's dog name site page.

Rover also explores how trends impact what people name their pets throughout this year, and years past.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Rover (Courtesy of Rover)

Rover compiled their top pet names for 2026 by analyzing millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on their website.

