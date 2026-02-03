Tim McGraw to perform at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Aug. 22

article

Tim McGraw will bring his "Pawn Shop Guitar" tour to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Aug. 22.

What we know:

Tickets will first be available via an artist pre-sale starting on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., followed by a Citi presale beginning on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at www.timmcgraw.com.

Citi card-members in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 am through Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

What you can do:

For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.