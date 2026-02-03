Expand / Collapse search

Tim McGraw to perform at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Aug. 22

By
Published  February 3, 2026 7:20am CST
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Tim McGraw (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Brief

    • Tim McGraw will perform at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in August 2026.
    • Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 4. 
    • Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 6. 

EAST TROY, Wis. - Tim McGraw will bring his "Pawn Shop Guitar" tour to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Aug. 22. 

What we know:

Tickets will first be available via an artist pre-sale starting on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., followed by a Citi presale beginning on Thursday, Feb. 5. 

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at www.timmcgraw.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Citi card-members in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 am through Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. 

What you can do:

For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Live Nation. 

NewsEast TroyEntertainmentThings To Do